Brokerages Expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Post $0.07 EPS

Brokerages predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. GreenSky posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $142.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

In related news, insider Dennis I. Kelly acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 184,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,848.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,279.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,139,720 shares of company stock worth $3,970,878. Insiders own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GreenSky by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GreenSky stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. 484,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,038. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $869.09 million, a P/E ratio of 95.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

