Brokerages Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.13 Million

Analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will report $5.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 million to $7.33 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $17.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.42 million to $21.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.70 million, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $54.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.51. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

