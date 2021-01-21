Brokerages Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Announce -$0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.20). Nutanix reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $312.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.52 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NTNX opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $154,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

