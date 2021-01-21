Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target at $36.75

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.