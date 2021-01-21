Brokerages Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

ENI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 190,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,674. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. ENI has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ENI by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ENI by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

