Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $127.20

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

EXAS traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,749. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $152.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.37.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,257,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

