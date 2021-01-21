Brokerages Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) PT at €83.70

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €83.70 ($98.47).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FME shares. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of ETR FME opened at €68.72 ($80.85) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12 month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €68.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

