Brokerages Set HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Target Price at $20.00

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 88,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,935. The company has a market capitalization of $802.09 million, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 65.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in HealthStream by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 10.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in HealthStream by 4.2% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

