Brokerages Set Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Target Price at $36.81

Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAV. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $31,766,000. Omni Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 538,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,433,000 after buying an additional 395,015 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $10,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter worth $6,201,000. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $9,136,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAV stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $43.97. 386,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,685. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Navistar International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

