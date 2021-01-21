Brokerages Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT at $36.20

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSHA. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,480,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,322,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,012. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

