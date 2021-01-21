Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Target Price at $69.88

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNT. Wedbush boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $501,729.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,765.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $651,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,233.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 19.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,115,000 after buying an additional 386,879 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $13,579,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,561,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after buying an additional 137,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 18.1% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 653,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 100,295 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 813,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

