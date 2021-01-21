Brokers Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $52.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $51.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $15.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $62.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $73.29 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,886.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,765.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,624.84. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,903.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Alphabet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,740,000. Natixis grew its position in Alphabet by 186.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alphabet by 40.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.