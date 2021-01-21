Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.95

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.95 and traded as high as $49.80. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 1,709,969 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.95. The stock has a market cap of C$74.89 billion and a PE ratio of -1,837.41.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

