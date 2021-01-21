Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Sells $214,400,000.00 in Stock

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 273,731 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $2,657,928.01.

On Thursday, December 10th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 303,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $2,990,610.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 297,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,999,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 357,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $2,980,950.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 318,306 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $2,524,166.58.

On Friday, November 27th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 278,842 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,214,005.48.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 372,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $2,998,320.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $1,978,860.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $1,950,270.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 264 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,858.56.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

BBU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.