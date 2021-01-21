BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Earns “Action List Buy” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their action list buy rating on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$84.14.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) stock opened at C$90.86 on Monday. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.56 and a 52 week high of C$91.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$83.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$71.33.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.34 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 5.6400004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

