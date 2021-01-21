BT Group’s (BTGOF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BTGOF. UBS Group downgraded BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. BT Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

