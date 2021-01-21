Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.0% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 493,001 shares of company stock valued at $68,685,208. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

PG opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $327.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.54.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

