Buckley Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.0% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $236.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.