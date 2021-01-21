Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.32

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $43.24, with a volume of 25102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.
BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.
The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 148,313 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 151,303 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.