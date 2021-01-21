Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.32

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $43.24, with a volume of 25102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 148,313 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 151,303 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

