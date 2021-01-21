Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,611.60 ($21.06).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,808 ($23.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95. Burberry Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,284 ($29.84). The company has a market cap of £7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 353.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,791.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,570.12.

In related news, insider Fabiola R. Arredondo purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £368,550 ($481,512.93).

About Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

