Busey Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 522,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $46.45 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.