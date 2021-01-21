Busey Wealth Management Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Avangrid by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AGR shares. Bank of America lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

AGR stock opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

