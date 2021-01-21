Busey Wealth Management Has $1.76 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 61,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,574,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 135,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Shares of COF opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,449,036.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,575,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,564,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

