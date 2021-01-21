Busey Wealth Management Has $422,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,043 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 65.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $32,891,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $270.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.50. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.97.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.