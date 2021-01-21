Busey Wealth Management Lowers Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,934 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after purchasing an additional 748,715 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,609,000 after purchasing an additional 463,358 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.