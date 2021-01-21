Busey Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 685.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 133,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $204.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.