Buzzi Unicem’s (BZZUY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.5375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

