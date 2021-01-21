Byline Bancorp (BY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $119,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,402 shares in the company, valued at $359,569.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

