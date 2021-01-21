Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) Shares Gap Down to $20.40

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.40, but opened at $19.75. Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1,439,093 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.85. The stock has a market cap of £27.68 million and a PE ratio of -5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28.

Get Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Suckling acquired 78,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £11,835.60 ($15,463.29). Also, insider Adrian Fairbourn purchased 50,000 shares of Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,839.04). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 392,506 shares of company stock worth $5,432,633.

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. The company is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. In addition, it holds interests in the Sonora Lithium Project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana Project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.