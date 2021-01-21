CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post $650.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $619.08 million. CAE posted sales of $699.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $528.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.72 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in CAE by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 889,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

