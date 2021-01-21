Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CZR. Macquarie increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.03.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $661,523.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,504 shares of company stock worth $5,969,799. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

