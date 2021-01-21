CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.98

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 2313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of CAI International in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.91 million, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Research analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $286,810.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,329.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CAI International by 496,864.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 312.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 279,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CAI International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CAI International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CAI International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

