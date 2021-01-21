Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.76, for a total transaction of $3,731,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,271 shares of company stock valued at $31,949,416. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.39.

CRM stock opened at $224.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $205.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.35. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.