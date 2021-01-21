Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,771 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after buying an additional 386,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.76, for a total transaction of $3,731,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,271 shares of company stock valued at $31,949,416. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.39.

Shares of CRM opened at $224.33 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.35. The stock has a market cap of $205.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

