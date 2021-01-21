Callahan Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 474.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $127,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THO opened at $107.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other Thor Industries news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

