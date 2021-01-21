Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average of $62.21.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

