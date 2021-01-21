Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.