Callahan Advisors LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $4,830,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cintas by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $332.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.03 and a 200-day moving average of $329.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

