Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,243,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $154.03 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.34 and a 200-day moving average of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

