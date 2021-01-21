Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 2,373 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,648 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in BHP Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,712 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65. BHP Group has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $74.41.

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

