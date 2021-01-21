Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 32,650 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after buying an additional 266,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,435,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 696,379 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,785,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 363,627 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,762,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,316,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

