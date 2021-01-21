Callahan Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Friedman Industries were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRD stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $50.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.42.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.