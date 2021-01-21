Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Friedman Industries worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Friedman Industries stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 9.00. The company has a market cap of $50.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

