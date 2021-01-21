Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 2,053 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,232,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,791,000 after purchasing an additional 699,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,717,000 after purchasing an additional 523,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 916,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,395,000 after purchasing an additional 494,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

WLTW stock opened at $210.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

