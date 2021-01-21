Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 2,243 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 37.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFR. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

NYSE:CFR opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $98.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

