Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Mirova raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

