Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 870 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9,556.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $107.54 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $115.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

