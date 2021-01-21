Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives $27.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

CMBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 170,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,571,333 shares of company stock worth $68,180,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $781.04 million, a PE ratio of 112.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

