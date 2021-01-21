Campbell Wealth Management Sells 461 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Campbell Wealth Management reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 180,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 96,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

