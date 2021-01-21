Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Camping World reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,841 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWH stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

